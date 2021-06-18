Netflix has released a new one video teaser of the second season of the TV series The Witcher, in which we can see Geralt of Rivia in action. The video is very short, as it lasts just eleven seconds, and serves only as a taster while waiting for the official trailer itself, which could be shown at the first edition of WitcherCon.

Attention, because in the next paragraphs we will give very small ones advances on the series. If you don’t want to have any, read no further.

Despite the speed with which the sequences are assembled, by slowing down the footage it is possible to identify some moments of the series, such as Ciri’s training in Kaer Morhen and one of the skeletons that decorate the base of the witchers (or a member of the Wild Hunt?).

After Ciri and Geralt, next week should be the turn of Yennefer to receive a dedicated teaser. We’ll see if that’s the case.