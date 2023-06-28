













Tomek Baginski, the director, commented that the new season of The Witcher will star Liam Hemsworth, and will have an important and irreproachable focus which will also propose a lot of affinity with the original book saga on which the series is based.

Andrzej Sapkowski’s saga is made up of 9 titles, and according to the director, the season starring Hemsworth will be especially similar to Time of Contempt (hate time, originally published in 1995). Here is what he mentions:

“I will not delve [en la nueva narrativa de The Witcher] because this would be a big spoiler, [pero] It’s very, very close to the meta ideas that are deeply embedded in the books, especially book five.”

So the director promises commitment to the originality of the Polish saga, However, this has a counterproductive nuance, since Henry Cavill previously commented that he would leave the project precisely because it took a very different direction from Sapkowski’s original narrative.

It remains to wait to see the fourth season to see how the changes will be.

When does the third season of The Witcher come out?

It returns in two parts, the first on June 29, 2023, while the second will be released until July 27. It is a Netflix production that will be distributed only on its streaming platform.

The third season will still feature Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, along with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

