Second Andrei Sapkowskithe author of the novel series of The Witcherthe producers of Netflix they wouldn’t take note of his feedback on the live action adaptation.

During an interview at the Vienna Comic Con, the author said that every adaptation of his The Witcher series has been “strange” for him, because as a writer he only uses words leaving the burden on the reader to use their imagination, to contrary to what happens in video games and television adaptations. “My raw material when I work is only letters. I don’t describe images. I don’t see images. I only use letters because I know that my reader will only see the letters in the book, not the images. So I have to make sure that the reader you imagine the image, not the other way around… hence every adaptation [visivo] it’s just weird to me,” he explained.

Sapwoski added that sometimes it’s a welcome surprise, but that other times “it wasn’t like that”, but without going into detail. The interview later moved specifically to the Netflix series and the writer’s visit to the set. On this occasion he complimented the staging, but nevertheless underlined that Netflix has not never took his feedback into consideration.

“Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me,” said Sapwoski, who then burst out laughing.

The author added that this is “normal”, thus not giving the impression that he is bothered by it, only to then do a comical and cutting imitation of a Netflix executive stating “Who is this? A writer is nobody“.