The second season of The Witcher, the Netflix TV series based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The cosplay world is therefore celebrating the release of the TV show. Eg, likeassassin shared his Yennefer cosplay, which sounds too good to be true.

As you can see, the Yennefer of likeassassin’s cosplay is based on the videogame version of the character, with the same costume worn in the third chapter. The character was perfectly crafted, with clothes identical to the source of inspiration, filled with details. There is no shortage of special effects, with an electric orb in the right hand of the sorceress from The Witcher. Finally, in the background you can see lilac flowers, which represent one of the two typical scents of Yennefer. Remember which one is the other?

Tell us, what do you think of the Yennefer cosplay made by likeassassin? Has the character of The Witcher been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?