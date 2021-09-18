The Witcher come back to inspire a cosplay, in this case made by Kalinka Fox and dedicated to Yennefer of the television series, the one played by Anya Chalotra.

The set refers to a particular scene from the first season of The Witcher, in which Yennefer appears wearing a mask and a splendid black dress.

Kalinka manages to interpret this moment very well, especially with her eyes, but it is the complete picture that convinces: the cosplay of the Russian model is always very accurate and this is no exception.

Speaking of Kalinka Fox, here are some of her latest works: Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Natasha Romanoff from Black Widow and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil 3.