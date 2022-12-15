It is recent news that Henry Cavill, as we have already reported, will no longer be Superman. DC is changing their plans and the character will no longer be played by the actor. This saddened the fans, but it also allowed for The Witcher to become again viral on social media. The reason? Fans are wondering if the actor can now return to Geralt’s role.

As you know, Cavill has hung up his sword recently, passing the baton (from season 4 onwards) to Liam Hermsworth. This has caused strong reactions and much speculation. Some rumors pointed to internal problems between Cavill and the writers, for creative reasons, others claimed instead that the actor was freed up to be able to work on new Superman films. We don’t know what the truth is, of course.

Some fans, though, are now hoping that Henry Cavillfree from any commitment to DC, may return as Geralt. His interpretation has been appreciated by the fans and, above all, Cavill has always been a big fan of CD Projekt RED games: this has always attracted the sympathy of the spectators. Below you can see a couple of examples of fan reactions on Twitter.

However, not everyone feels the need to see Cavill again as Geralt for The Witcher. For example, some fans hope to see him in UNCLE operation 2the next Dinner with a crime or The White Lotus.

Others instead point the finger at other sagas much loved by Cavill, with Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines. In a nutshell, the actor now seems more free than ever to look for new high-level projects to devote himself to.

Tell us, what do you think?

For all the details on Henry Cavill’s farewell to Superman, here is our news with his full translated message.