The information comes from an interview given in Polish by the author, during which he also confirmed that he was working on a new novel. Now, new parts of the interview have been translated, and according to a Reddit user, Sapkowski doesn’t consider the witcher/witcher romances to be inspired by Norse mythology, and he doesn’t think the Empire of Nilfgaard is inspired by the Roman Empire.

Andrzej Sapkowski writer of the Geralt of Rivia series of short stories and novels more commonly known as The Witcher (name of games and TV series), claimed that his works they are not inspired by Slavic mythology .

Slavic mythology and The Witcher: no connection?

Video games have helped give The Witcher a sharper visual impact

Slavic mythology comes from the ancients Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe. This group actually covers a much larger number of countries than one might think, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia, Macedonia and many others.

It’s easy to look at the world of The Witcher, especially when you look at CD Projekt’s The Witcher games, and think that it draws heavily on Slavic mythology. Games, in particular, are very rooted in a typically medieval setting of Europe, and therefore it is not strange to think that there are Slavic influences. The final word goes to the original author though and now we know what Sapkowski thinks.

Sapkowski also revealed that he deliberately rejected the idea of ​​one official map of the Continent, the world in which The Witcher takes place, and it was a Czech translator who created the map commonly used by fans today. It’s not clear why Sapkowski didn’t like the idea of ​​an official map.