Since its premiere, The Witcher became the most watched series on Netflix. He set records for viewership, views and much more. Let’s say it was the crown jewel of the streaming service, more because it is an original production. However, all that is over because we have someone who has already exceeded those numbers and is called Bridgerton.

This is a newly released production called that comes from the hand of the producer of Grey’s AnatomY. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels that are set in the UK Regency period between 1811 and 1820 when King George III was deemed unfit to rule.

Nothing more to give you an idea, Bridgerton it reached the not inconsiderable amount of 82 million users. The witcher I had 76 million and for sure Henry cavill was an advertising magnet for the series that is also known for games developed by CD Projekt RED.

To further understand Bridgerton’s reach on Netflix, the streaming service has around 200 million subscribers, meaning that almost half of the service’s users have already watched it.

Will there be any other series on Netflix that surpass Bridgerton’s numbers?

It is worth noting that, after a month, it was confirmed that Bridgerton would have a second season, all this thanks to the numbers it generated, also leaving behind the success obtained by The witcher which will also already have its second season.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Bridgerton and The witcher they are actually high and surely other streaming services would also like to have. We’ll see if at the end of the day, Disney Plus can be compared to the numbers of The Mandalorian or WandaVision.

Did you see Bridgerton? Do you think the numbers are justified? Do you think the second season of The witcher can overcome the success of last season? Tell us your opinion through our social networks.



