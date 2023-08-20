LEGO is everywhere, even in the gaming world and is always very successful. It seems that every franchise can be recreated in the LEGO style but obviously there are many that have not yet received this treatment. An example is The Witcher. Now, however, we can see a LEGO set dedicated to the witcher, unfortunately it is only a creation of a fan and not an official product.

The creator is BrickPanda82 who shared some images of this fake LEGO set themed The Witcher on X and then caught the attention of CD Projekt RED.