LEGO is everywhere, even in the gaming world and is always very successful. It seems that every franchise can be recreated in the LEGO style but obviously there are many that have not yet received this treatment. An example is The Witcher. Now, however, we can see a LEGO set dedicated to the witcher, unfortunately it is only a creation of a fan and not an official product.
The creator is BrickPanda82 who shared some images of this fake LEGO set themed The Witcher on X and then caught the attention of CD Projekt RED.
The Witcher LEGO: a possible videogame combination?
A videogame version of The Witcher LEGO could be a welcome surprise for many. We’ve seen so many IPs get the LEGO treatment over the years, such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Marvel and DC. As a rule, LEGO games have a comic style, which can easily be applied to any type of context and storyline.
The Witcher is certainly very dramatic, but a lighter version could be interesting. Considering then that the saga is very active in that of CD Projekt, between remakes and new chapters, a LEGO version does not sound impossible. Let’s hope that the Polish team will be able to reach an agreement in this sense.
