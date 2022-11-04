Departure was confirmed henry cavill of The Witcher —the series based on the books and video games of the same name—, and now we know that who will take his place as Geralt of Rivia will be Liam Hemsworth. There are people for and against the change -which, it should be noted, is already a fact-, but We can already get an idea of ​​what Liam will look like as Geralt thanks to an AI simulation.

The AI ​​that was used to generate the images is called Lexica. To use it you only have to write what you need to see in the form of an image, this will generate solutions automatically.

The latest installments of AI try to recreate images or human writing by means of a computer. Nevertheless, Lexica is an AI app that draws based on machine learning.

A user used the following formula to see the new Witcher:

Liam Hemsworth, Geralt of Rivia, thewitcher, and Lexica offered several options for what Liam could look like, referencing the beloved silver-haired warlock.

Source: IA Lexicon

Thanks to the AI ​​Lexica, we can get a better idea of ​​what Hemsworth will look like and we can get used to the new image of The Witcher for the fourth installment in the series.

Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?

Cavill, who also plays the role of Superman, starred in three of the seasons of thewitcher, However, he did not renew his contract for the fourth installment of the series, thus leaving the place to Liam Hemsworth.

According to rumors, the reason Cavill left the series is not because of other projects, but because the writers will make many changes to the work.

Cavill is a loyal fan of the saga of books written by the Polish Andrzej Sapkowsk -and we also know that he is a committed gamer-, because of this, he was bothered by the new path that the series will take and prefers not to be part of it.

When does season 3 come out? The Witcher?

Nevertheless, we will have the delivery of the prequel The Witcher: The Origin of Blood which will hit the platform on December 25, 2022.

What do you think of change, do you like how Liam Hemsworth looks with this mock of The Witcher?