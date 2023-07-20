All fans of The Witcher they’ve been wondering for a long time now: how Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the Netflix series without opting for a traditional recast, which therefore changes the face of the protagonist of the show without any consequences in narrative terms?

A few days ago the executive producer Tomek Baginski revealed that the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be justified by the plot. Well, the manufacturer is back to discussing the issue by providing further details on how the changeover will take place.

Of course, if you don’t want to spoilers better avoid reading further.