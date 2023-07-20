All fans of The Witcher they’ve been wondering for a long time now: how Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the Netflix series without opting for a traditional recast, which therefore changes the face of the protagonist of the show without any consequences in narrative terms?
A few days ago the executive producer Tomek Baginski revealed that the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be justified by the plot. Well, the manufacturer is back to discussing the issue by providing further details on how the changeover will take place.
Of course, if you don’t want to spoilers better avoid reading further.
The perfect solution?
“Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her team of writers, some of whom are very good and who will return for Season 4 of The Witcher, have developed a solution which appears surprisingly faithful to the novels,” Baginski explained.
“I can anticipate only a small part: people who have read Sapkowski’s books in depth know that they are not your typical fantasy and that it is not set in one world. There’s not a single story being told in those pages, but a huge, very complex universe.”
Words that seem to confirm the existence of a multiverse which would allow a different Geralt to replace the one we know, although in this sense the authors of the show would have taken liberties with respect to what was actually created by Sapkowski, who spoke of different worlds but not with alternative versions of the same characters.
