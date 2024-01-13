In the last few hours it has been revealed that in the fourth season of The Witcher will be added to the cast Laurence Fishburneknown for his roles in franchises such as Matrix And John Wick.

Based on the author's acclaimed book series Andrzej Sapkowskithe first season of the Netflix adaptation made its debut on the streaming platform in 2019, with Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The cast of The Witcher will receive some big changes in the fourth season, as the aforementioned Cavill will be leaving the series, with Luke Hemsworth who will take his place in the protagonist role.

Always regarding the cast of the series, in the last hours Collider revealed that Laurence Fishburne has been cast as Regisa vampire over a hundred years old who played an important role in both the novels and video games belonging to the franchise.

The fourth season of The Witcher will see the return of Anya Chalotra in the role of Yennefer, by Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether the fourth season will be able to re-engage fans with the series. After the excellent reception of the first two seasons, the reviews of the third season of The Witcher have suffered a significant decline.

Cavill is considered by fans to be one of the best elements of the series and his absence could have a big impact on its popularity.

With The Witcher season 4 set to begin filming this month, a firm release date hasn't been set yet, but it will likely be presented during 2025.

Furthermore, the fourth season of The Witcher will not be the last as Netflix has already renewed the series for a fifth.



