The second volume of the third season of The Witcher will arrive July 27, 2023, with the last three chapters remaining. Let’s remember that the first volume had five chapters and came out on June 29 of the same year.

The new trailer for the second volume of The Witcher He already let us see all the action of the season finale, in addition to the strong emotions of the main quartet of the series. Without a doubt, the farewell to Geralt’s face that was illuminated by Henry Cavill was prepared. Let’s see how it will turn out.

The trailer features the fabulous soundtrack by Woodkid.

What about the reproductions of The Witcher?

According to the monitoring of Redanian Intelligence, the second season of The Witcher garnered nearly 310 million hours viewed in the first 10 days of debut, with 41.8 million total views on the platform.

On the other hand, the first volume of the third has 139.5 million hours viewed within the first 11 days of its release, and so far it has obtained 29 million views, which shows a 30 percent drop compared to the second installment.

However, it should be mentioned that Since the third season was split into two parts, it’s quite likely that fans have waited for the second volume to come out to see the full installment..

We’ll have to see what the numbers are after the release of volume two. However, it is clear that no one is ready to say goodbye to Henry Cavill.

