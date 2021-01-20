After the injury of Henry Cavill due to an accident in the middle of filming of The witcher 2, the production had to paralyze the recordings that included the actor until he recovers.

However, a recent report indicates that the artist in charge of starring in Geralt of Rivia he would have finally returned to the filming of the show to the joy of all the fans.

Through Twitter, Paul Billion, actor who brings the character Lambert to life, revealed that the cast is back on set, which would include Cavill. Remember that the celebrity shared a message on her Instagram account in early January, in which she mentioned that she was recovering from her injury.

Also, the web portal Redanian Intelligence pointed out that the filming of season 2 of The witcher will take place until March 2021 , which would slightly delay the premiere date of the Netflix show.

What will the second season of The Witcher be about?

Convinced that the life of Yennefer was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia He takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows: Kaer Morhen’s childhood home.

As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent battle for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within.

What characters will join the witcher 2?

The second season of the witcher will have the participation of the following cast:

Kim Bodnia – Vesemir

Kristofer Hivju – Nivellen

Yasen Atour – Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion – Lambert

Mecia Simson – Francesca

Aisha Fabienne Ross – Lydia

Rebecca Hanssen – Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia