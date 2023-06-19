Henry Cavill greeted the The Witcher Netflix series a few days after the launch of Season 3, thanking all the colleagues in the cast who, like him, have embodied iconic characters from the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Cavill took the stage at Netflix’s Tudum event, where we also saw a new trailer for Season 3, along with Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri) and Joey Batey (Buttercup) taking leave of fans for a last time before bequeathing the role of the protagonist Geralt to Liam Hemsworth, who will play the Strigo from Season 4.

On this occasion, Cavill obviously avoided talking about his relationship with Netflix or the reasons that led him to abandon the Witcher series, preferring rather to thank the cast colleagues.

“I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here because once again it has been an absolute pleasure and an honor to work with you guys,” she said.

“You bring so many nuances and details to these characters, that they often risk coming across as oversimplified, and what you’ve done has involved work, attention and effort. And believe me, working with you guys has been the greatest pleasure. So, I just want to say that I will miss you. I will miss you very much.

We remind you that Season 3 of Netflix will be available to all subscribers to the platform starting from June 29, 2023.