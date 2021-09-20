Geralt will undergo a behavioral change in the second season of The Witcher, according to what the actor who plays him claims, that is Henry Cavill, we will see a much deeper and more complex protagonist. We must expect a more intellectual, philosophical and wise character than the one known in the first season. He will be a “paternal” Geralt, since he will take on the task of protecting Ciri, and much less a character with an aura of mystery around him.

Cavill, regarding the character he played, stated that “Ciri will bring out Geralt’s paternal side“. He then added, always in interview released to Entertainment Weekly, that “While not necessarily a lover of children, he is naturally inclined to protect“.

As previously revealed, this second season will see Geralt escort Ciri to Kaer Morhen, as part of Ciri’s journey will be to learn how to control and use her powers to the fullest. While for our protagonist this season will be used to get in touch with his father figure, Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia.

For Cavill the scenes shot with Bodnia are among his favorite parts of the entire season, he talks about it saying that “Among my favorite scenes are the ones I played with Kim. He gave something special to his character, and I think people will really appreciate him“. Vesemir was previously introduced in the Netflix movie Nightmare of the Wolf. We leave you to our review of the film.

Henry Cavill’s greatest goal is to dig deeper in the character of Geralt, and he always talks about it in the interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he states that “Even though he is mysterious and dark at the same time, I want to get closer and closer to this incredible character written by Sapkowski. These are things that I’ve worked a lot for and would definitely like to bring on the show“.

The second season of The Witcher with Henry Cavill will be released on December 17, 2021, if you are interested in knowing more about this incredible Netflix series, we refer you to our in-depth analysis.