On July 27, 2023 Netflix has released on its streaming platform the last three episodes of the third season of The Witcher. This season, in its entirety, did not convince the fans who decreed itthe worst of the three released so far.

The critics have so far promoted, with ups and downs, the three seasons of The Witcher. The first registers a 68% of positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoesthe second a 95% and the third one 78%. Fans, however, were decidedly more critical of the Netflix series, based on the novels written by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

If the first season was received by fans with an approval rating of89%the second season records a percentage equal to 56%. Fans didn’t like the numerous differences from the original works, which they don’t seem to like either Henry Cavill (interpreter of Geralt of Rivia) behind the scenes.

As you know Geralt, from the fourth season, will no longer be played by the aforementioned Cavill but rather by Liam Hemsworththis is probably due to the already mentioned creative differences with the production of the series.

By the third season, the public approval rating has reached percentages equal to 22%. It is likely that this percentage is the result of Cavill’s abandonment of the character of Geralt and the way in which it was handled by Netflix.

Curious to think how much the actor was announced as the character, given that at the time the first images of Cavill as Geralt they were the object of ridicule by the people of the internet. Cavill’s genuine love for the source material and her portrayal of the role have made most of the fans change their mindswho now do not accept that Geralt is played by another actor.

The fourth season of The Witcher it will therefore start from premises that are anything but rosy and Liam Hemsworth will have to work hard to get into the hearts of fans.