Last Saturday there was some pretty harsh news for fans of thewitcher, since the departure of henry cavill of the series, with season three being the last episodes in which he will be seen. However, fans are not willing to accept this decision, so now they have organized to make a request to keep the actor in his role as geralt.

A request for Change.org started circulating online asking Netflix to keep cavill as the starter and instead have him replace the writers of the series. For now, the petition currently has just over 30,000 signatures, where the goal is 7,500.

This is what it mentions:

Henry is not leaving The Witcher for Superman, Netflix executives have once again made the serious decision not to honor their fans. The reason The Witcher is such a popular show is the fans’ love of the source material from the books and games, which are both hated and actively mocked by the writers and showrunner. Henry Cavill is one of those big fans, he knows it all and wanted to stay true to Sapkowski’s world, which is why Netflix wants to replace him.

It is worth mentioning, that both the fourth and fifth seasons of The Witcher are already in planning, and also Liam Hemsworth It would already be contemplated to be the stellar character. So the deals would have already been carried out, so it wouldn’t do much for the signatures to have gathered, especially now that the goal has already been exceeded.

Remember that the third season of the series premieres in the 2023 in Netflix.

Via: CBR

Publisher’s note: The power of the fans is very great, we have already seen that in film projects and series, proof of this is the design change for the Sonic movie. However, this time the efforts may not go far.