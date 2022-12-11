Among the various controversies that have emerged in recent months on the The Witcher Netflix seriesbeyond the major one concerning the change of the leading actor, there is also the question of the presumed contempt demonstrated by some authors against the starting material, i.e. i books and video gamesbut this possibility was denied by Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner.

The anecdote emerged from a story by Beau DeMayo, who worked on the script of the TV series of The Witcher and is now writing that of X-Men ’97.

The Witcher, Netflix series: Yennefer in the TV version

The author had reported that he only wanted to work with highly motivated people passionate about the subject, given that previously he had found himself in a team of people who “made fun” of the reference texts, namely the books of Andrzej Sapkowski in particular but also video games.

“I do not have never made fun of books“, said Hissrich, responding to the matter and therefore denying the question. “I have a great relationship with Mr. Sapkowski and the writers’ rooms are sacred and safe places, but above all spaces where support is preferred. Don’t believe everything you read,” explained the showrunner of the Netflix series.

In any case, the Hissrich he also reported that he has great respect for Beau, also for having written some of the most interesting and even courageous episodes of the series in question.

In the meantime, the general dismay at Henry Cavill’s abandonment of the Netflix series continues, complete with a petition asking for his return at the expense of the new chosen actor, Liam Hemsworth. Waiting to see how the main trend will proceed, we remind you that the spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin is also on its way.