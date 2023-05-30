CD Projekt, developer of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, has dismissed speculation it will be bought by Sony.

Online reports had suggested the maker of PlayStation was interested in snapping up CD Projekt for itself, apparently based on a rumor spread by a well-known Destiny leaker.

CD Projekt has previously insisted the studio wished to remain independent. And now, in an investor callsCD Project boss Adam Kicinski has ruled out the developer being available to buy.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is CD Projekt’s next big project to launch.

“Nothing has changed on our end,” Kicinski said. “So I can repeat what we’ve been saying throughout the years. CD Projekt is not for sale.

“We want to remain independent,” he continued. “We have – I believe – [an] excellent strategy, [that’s] not easy to execute. For sure. But it’s very exciting to follow our own path.”

CD Projekt currently has a long roadmap of game releases scheduled for the next few years, beginning with its Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty – which we’ll see more of in June.

A full-blown Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will follow, while The Witcher will get a whole new trilogy of titles, alongside a remake of Witcher 1 and a spin-off which recently went through a project reboot.

Codenamed Project Sirius, this Witcher spin-off is in development still, though its team The Molasses Flood was hit by layoffs after CD Projekt said it was “formulating a new framework” for the game.

In other news, The Witcher 3 has now hit a major sales milestone, selling over 50m copies.