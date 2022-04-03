The Witcher will also become a cookbook, simply called The Witcher Cookbook. The release date is 25 October 2022. In Italy it is already possible to book the version ebookwith a 30% discount: the final price is € 11.28; this is the English version, mind you. This cookbook will include 80 recipes.

The physical version sold in the US and UK costs $ 35. According to official descriptionThe Witcher Cookbook will feature “eighty mouthwatering and rejuvenating recipes inspired by the bestselling video game series The Witcher, from hearty tavern meals and fortifying drinks to sumptuous banquets for parties with friends. Take a culinary journey through the fantastic world of The Witcher with tasty and imaginary recipes inspired by the vast settings, characters and story of The Witcher “.

He continues stating: “In this beautifully photographed cookbook, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupeckacreators of fan-favorite food blogs Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen, share their meticulously researched and engaging recipes that give fans a taste of the unique flavors a witcher might enjoy as they travel the countryside in search of monsters to kill and coins to earn “.

“Warm up over a bowl of fragrant stew or juicy fruit cooked from the trees of White Orchard; end a tough trip to Velen with a hearty, rustic meal at the local tavern; enjoy an aromatic snack as you stroll through Oxenfurt’s markets; sample nearby dishes and far away in the diverse port city of Novigrad; dine on freshly caught fish and mulled drinks on the islands of Skellige; feast on rich dishes in the sunny climates of Toussaint and Beauclair; or go forage hunting on the perilous Kaer Morhen road to learn the secrets edibles from the witchers’ fortress. Transport your kitchen to another world with the inviting scents and flavors of The Witcher Cookbook. ”

