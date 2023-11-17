The Witcher inspire another Ciri cosplay from roga_na_nogea character that has confirmed itself as one of the absolute favorite subjects of cosplayers for a few years now, given the undeniable charm of the character.

Despite her combative spirit and her (originally) slightly worn appearance, Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, known as Ciri, is in fact the only princess and heir to the throne of Cintra, daughter of Pavetta and Emhyr var Emreis. However, due to a request from that Gascon Geralt of Rivia, who resorted to the Law of Surprise as a reward for having eliminated Duny’s curse, Ciri found herself with a decidedly different fate.

The Witcher he tried to keep her away from the hard life of hunts and battles, but Ciri still finds herself closely involved with her destiny and therefore driven to learn to fight.