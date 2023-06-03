The Witcher provided inspiration for this new one Ciri cosplay from roga_na_nogenow one of the absolute favorite subjects of cosplayers for a few years now, given the undeniable charm of the character.

Despite her lived-in and combative appearance, Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (known as Ciri) would be the only princess and heiress to the throne of Cintra, daughter of Pavetta and Emhyr var Emreis. Due to a request by what a great joker of Geralt of Rivia, who asked for the Law of Surprise as a reward, after having eliminated the curse of Duny, Ciri however had a decidedly different fate.

Despite many attempts by the Witcher to keep her away from the hard life of hunting and battles, Ciri still finds herself closely involved with her destiny and therefore pushed to learn to fight.

With her battle outfit we see her in these shots by roga_na_noge, which is perhaps even too beautiful and well-groomed to faithfully represent the warrior princess, but it is still a very fascinating interpretation.

In any case, the costume it is reconstructed with a uniform of details and noteworthy care is also taken in the choice of the surrounding setting for taking these photos.

