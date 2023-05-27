CD Projekt RED is working on a new trilogy of The Witcher and other side projects such as the remake of the first chapter, but before discovering the future of the series it could be a few years. To while away the waiting Christina Volkova, aka likeassassinoffers us a Ciri cosplay summer themed.

As we can see in the shot below, this is a different cosplay than usual but still excellently done, with this version of Cirilla relaxing on the bank of a river in a swimsuit after probably an exhausting day, but without depriving herself of her sword , ready to slice up any threat that might come your way.

Likeassassin also indulges in nostalgia in his post and says that he misses the times of the first The Witcher of CD Projekt RED.

“I miss games like the first The Witcher. I remember when I was just starting cosplay at that time and I had so much inspiration!”.

