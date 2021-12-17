Henry Cavill he is probably one of the most loved actors by the nerdy audience of the small and big screen, not only for his passions particularly in line with ours, but also for his determination in wanting be the stuntman of the action scenes himself who see him involved: it would seem, however, that during the filming of The Witcher 2, he ran a great risk to his career as an actor following an unsuccessful action resulting in injury.

During a recently released interview, the actor stated of how he got injured while filming The Witcher 2 (of which you can find the latest trailer released here), had one tear of the Achilles tendon: The recovery process was slow and painful, with the actor’s mobility drastically reduced. Thankfully, physiotherapist Freddy Murray watched over him, accompanying him through the recovery process.

Later, Cavill commented on what happened, recognizing the gravity of the thing:

I was lucky, it could have definitively compromised my acting career. Due to this injury, I will almost certainly no longer be in a position to stunt my scenes.

Afterward, the actor went on to talk about what he is like related to physiotherapy and filming that showed no sign of ending:

Freddie Murray was there every day, from the morning. Not only to help me with shooting exercises and physical therapy, but also to offer me support and assistance in case I start to feel pain while shooting. He advised me not to stand on my foot, to avoid standing for more than five hours, but you know, production takes much longer and it has not always been possible to respect this.

We therefore wish Henry Cavill a speedy recovery, hoping that the shooting ends with the best possible outcome. Meanwhile, here you can read it script of the second season in case you missed it.