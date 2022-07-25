GWENT, CD Projekt’s card game, keeps updating with its expansions and trying new formulas. This time it’s the turn of the roguelike in the purest Slay the Spire style. How well does this mutagen function in its original structure?

Those in charge of GWENT continue betting on the diversification of its formula. After the base game and the great single-player game that was Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, CD Projekt’s card game didn’t want to miss out on the latest trend in the genre: the fusion of its mechanics with the roguelike and on-the-fly deckbuilding with random events on a map. It is, without a doubt, a risky bet, since there are already great exponents of the genre such as Slay the Spire, but it is still very attractive to many players and to which Gwent could have added its own personality.

And, although it cannot be said that it does not have it, I do not fail to see in this Rogue Mage a somewhat hasty product, which is satisfied with applying everything that it had already created to a new board, made up with some bits of history, but not enough to create the same packaging that Thronebreaker so successfully achieved. Here we follow the story of Alzur and Liliana, two wizards who lived on the continent hundreds of years before our famous warlock Geralt of Rivia. However, their stories are intertwined, since in this period the monsters are not a rare danger, but the scourge of humanity, populating the lands at will and forcing the magicians to take desperate measures.

It’s easy to predict what is being told here, isn’t it? The birth of witches. The experimentation with the mutagens of the monsters that will force these two magicians to go beyond the orthodoxy of their order. The problem is that, after an introduction that promises to further expand the fascinating world created by Sapkowski, we don’t find as many narrative moments as we could hope (or as Thronebreaker himself did) relegating the experience more to its gameplay mechanics than seeing us transported back to its gray morality stories.

Okay, it’s safe to say that the CD Projekt team here preferred to delve into roguelike mechanics with this expansion. The result is fun, although perhaps this mode doesn’t fit as well with the GWENT card format as other experiments in the past. Apart from the original online version, the traditional and puzzle game format that Thronebreaker contained, for example, made a lot of use of decks, while the fast-paced Rogue Mage games and the randomness that some decks can generate They make you not always want to start over as in other similar games.

I keep seeing in this Rogue Mage a somewhat rushed productI think this is the key: that desire to start over. There is no doubt that Rogue Mage has a very careful presentation, with a detailed three-dimensional board, a great compendium of animations and effects for attacks and spells, and a magnificent drawing for the cards. Everything that Splay the Spire doesn’t have, right? So why is it so easy to get hooked and start over in the Mega Crit play? Because his pace is dizzying. His passage through the dungeons eliminates any superfluous element, like the battles, concentrating on the synergies that we can form throughout the game. This is where Rogue Mage I think languishes. He is not able to get rid of certain elements of the traditional skeleton of GWENT to imprint a new tempo to the games.

The game is divided into three playing fields. The laboratory, where we can configure our decks and spells a bit, although always keeping in mind that the initial deck is given to us from a handful of configurations. The battlefield, a series of paths that fork and in which we have to advance fighting against enemies and elite enemies, but also where to find runes of power, treasures and events with decisions that can have beneficial or adverse effects. Finally, we have the card game itself, which keeps many of the original rules of GWENT, such as the victory by maximum number of points and the rows, but after that they vary to be more adapted to this type of games and contests.

There are important news, too, although sometimes it gives the feeling that the rule “for great evils, great remedies” applies. The inclusion of magical powers of our wizards, that will help us get out of complicated situations, is undoubtedly the protagonist. We can create spells with Alzur to boost cards, attack the opponent or create new cards in the process and Lily also reacts to these powers with her own spells. We will have to watch our mana bar well so that it does not decrease too much, although in the first games we will not have so much problem with the costs. It’s an interesting addition and there’s no doubt that it can turn games against us, but it also sometimes feels like a patch to deal with the fact that we start with a series of pre-established decks, which we can alter over time. , yes, but they want to avoid complications based on the study, sometimes causing these spells take on more of a protagonist than the synergy itself in the construction of cards.

All of these settings make the first games either too easy or too hard, but not always with the feeling of freedom and customization that the deck builder offers. In the end, its roguelike structure will have us leveling up and unlocking more powerful cards to try to fight against the infamous RNG, and there’s no doubt that we’ll have fun in the process, especially against some bosses that are hard, complicated and spectacular.

The price of this Rogue Mage is quite adjusted to the experience it offers It would have been easier to get hooked on a story that would accompany this campaign as well as Queen Meve’s, but, all in all, the price of this Rogue Mage is quite adjusted to the experience it offers and, although it has not managed to hook me to continue playing and delving into it, it cannot be denied that is fun and that the fact that the study continues to experiment is appreciated with all the formulas that its card game mechanics allow.