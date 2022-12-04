Now a short distance from the exit on Netflixcomes the official trailer from The Witcher: Blood Originthe prequel TV series that chronicles the origins of The Witcher, showing the upheavals of the world prior to the era depicted in the main series.

Recall that The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available on Netflix at Christmas, or rather from December 25, 2022thus anticipating the arrival of The Witcher: Season 3 which is instead scheduled for the summer of 2023, but telling a decidedly different story albeit with different connections, obviously.

In this first extended official trailer it is possible to see something of the characteristics of the new Netflix TV series and in particular on its main characters.

Played by Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarainthe three protagonists Scian, Elle and Fjall, find themselves having to fight together despite belonging to clans that have always been at war with each other, in the face of a great threat that hangs over the whole world.

Set in the golden age of the elves, 1,200 years before Geralt’s time, Yennefer and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who form a partnership to stop a relentless empire. They must therefore learn to trust each other to be able to lead this unlikely gang in the fight against the oppressors of the Continent.

But when portals to new worlds open and a power-hungry sage deploys a new weapon, the Seven realize they will have to create a monster in order to destroy another…

The trailer also presents a surprise, as a direct link with the main series of The Witcher: towards the end we see a well-known character appear: the bard Jaskierplayed by Joey Batey, who finds himself thrown into the new time dimension.