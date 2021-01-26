Netflix continues to bet on the original series in its catalog. A clear example is the next premiere of The Witcher: blood origin, spin-off of the show starring Henry Cavill.

The streaming service announced in July 2020 that the new production will be a miniseries consisting of six episodes and will serve as a prequel to the story of Geralt of Rivia.

Now, thanks to the ScreenRant portal, the official synopsis of the fiction was revealed, which will tell the origins of the first sorcerer who created the long line of mutants.

The Witcher: blood origin – official synopsis

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher: blood origin will tell a story lost in time, the creation of the first Witcher prototype and the events leading up to the fundamental “conjunction of the spheres”, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

The Witcher is one of the most successful Netflix series. Photo: Netflix composition

Executive Producer expressed her excitement

The miniseries will be in charge of the executive producers Declan de Barra and Laurent Schmidt Hissrich. The latter was the scriptwriter of the Netflix series and declared in a statement, issued in July 2020, her joy at being part of the new project of the platform.

“I am very excited to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: blood origin. It is a great challenge to explore and expand the universe of the story created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we cannot wait to introduce fans to the new characters and an original plot that will further enrich our magical and mythical world, ”he added.