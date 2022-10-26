The disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, especially with regard to the console versions, has irreparably compromised the reputation of CD Projekt RED and the almost unconditional trust that many players placed in the Polish house, obtained above all with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. So what better way to win back the fans than to play it safe, or on the successful Strigo series, with a large number of new projects?

Today the Polish house has announced a surprise The Witcher Remake, or the remake of the first chapter of the series that will run through the Unreal Engine 5. The project, previously known by the code name Canis Majoris, has been entrusted to Fool’s Theory, studio trained in veterans who worked on the original. We are therefore talking about a team certainly in possession of the experience and the “tact” necessary to create a remake that we assume (in the absence of other official details) will not be just graphic, since structurally the first The Witcher, released in 2007, is not that it has aged so well. In any case, this is undoubtedly unexpected news and that will make fans happy, waiting to discover the future and side projects of the series.

Yes, because CD Projekt RED has already confirmed a lineup full of productions based on the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski. First of all we have the one commonly known as “The Witcher 4” (codenamed Project Polaris), which will give life to a new trilogy made in Unreal Engine 5 which will be published within 6 years, according to the (optimistic?) forecasts of the Polish house.

We also add the mysterious Project Sirius, a game with cooperative multiplayer elements entrusted to Molasses’s Flood, the studio of The Flame in the Flood, acquired by CD Projekt last year. And so we arrive at five high-profile projects set in the universe of The Witcher.

Clearly Cyberpunk has not been forgotten: CD Projekt is in fact working on the expected expansion Phantom Liberty of Cyberpunk 2077 and has confirmed that in the future it will also make a sequel. In addition there is also Project Hadar, a brand new IP in development.

But it is clear that the Polish company has every intention of betting strongly on its workhorse. And how to blame him? According to the official data of April The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is at 40 million copies sold in the world, the series at 65 million, numbers that could increase further with the launch of the next-gen versions, expected by the end of this year. . In short, we are talking about an established and renowned series on which it is logical to bet after a gigantic misstep.

CD Projekt RED in any case will have to review its communication strategy: many love the Witcher and the universe of The Witcher, but this time not all players will be willing to hang on the lips of the developers and it will be imperative to avoid promises difficult or impossible to maintain.

What do you think, are you optimistic for the future of The Witcher? Or after the Cyberpunk 2077 case, your expectations and the trust placed in CD Projekt have diminished? Let us know in the comments.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.