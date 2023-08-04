Andrzej Sapkowski is writing a new book of the saga of The Witcher: the author announced it in a Ukrainian podcast on YouTube, saying that it will take a year at most, not more, for it to hit stores.
“Generally I don’t reveal things like this because you never know what can happen,” said Sapkowski, a few hours after the last statements by the producer of the Netflix series. “Maybe I’ll do something, maybe not. So far, when I’ve said I’m going to write a book and then I haven’t, people have complained as if I’ve been trying to fool them.”
“That’s why I don’t like to talk about what I’m working on until I’ve finished it: if it’s not finished, for me it’s as if it didn’t exist. However, since I always make exceptions for the Ukrainians, this time it will be different: yes, I’m working at a new book of The Witcher and I’m doing it with some consistency. It might take me a year, but no more.”
New material for CD Projekt RED?
As we know, CD Projekt RED is working on new Witcher games and it is clear that the release of another book could provide the Polish studio fresh material to bring to the screen.
The last release for the Sapkowski saga dates back to 2013 and tells a self-contained story dedicated to Geralt of Rivia, but set before the saga that ended in 1999. It is therefore not clear how the author will move for his next project .
