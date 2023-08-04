Andrzej Sapkowski is writing a new book of the saga of The Witcher: the author announced it in a Ukrainian podcast on YouTube, saying that it will take a year at most, not more, for it to hit stores.

“Generally I don’t reveal things like this because you never know what can happen,” said Sapkowski, a few hours after the last statements by the producer of the Netflix series. “Maybe I’ll do something, maybe not. So far, when I’ve said I’m going to write a book and then I haven’t, people have complained as if I’ve been trying to fool them.”

“That’s why I don’t like to talk about what I’m working on until I’ve finished it: if it’s not finished, for me it’s as if it didn’t exist. However, since I always make exceptions for the Ukrainians, this time it will be different: yes, I’m working at a new book of The Witcher and I’m doing it with some consistency. It might take me a year, but no more.”