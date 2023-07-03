In short, Chalotra claimed that Cavill has always worked in such a way that he gives no sign of disagreeing. Finally, the actress also says that she will miss Cavill on the set of The Witcher.

The third season of The Witcher has arrived on Netflix – or at least the first part of it – and fans are getting ready to say farewell to Henry Cavill . We still don’t have a clear idea of ​​what happened, but the public is now convinced that there were some disagreements between the actor and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. now, however, Yennefer actress – Anya Chalotra – commented on the matter, denying its veracity.

Anya Chalotra’s words on Cavill’s farewell from The Witcher

Geralt (Henry Cavill ) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra)

More precisely, Chalotra has denied the rumors in one interview with The Telegraph. The actress shook her head when asked about Hissrich and Cavill’s alleged disagreement over the adaptation, replying, “When we’re all on set, we’re dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way. And that’s exactly what I received every day from Henry”.

Cavill has not commented yet openly his farewell to the series and has only appeared at a few events to promote the third season of The Witcher. Chalotra also said that Cavill only announced his departure after filming wrapped on season 3, meaning there was no on-set farewell for the actor.

Chalotra added that since then it was hard: “It was difficult news to accept because it is part of the family. We have been together for five years. So if someone leaves after working with someone for so long, we will feel that loss.”

We also know that Henry Cavill will walk away from The Witcher head-on, per the executive producer.