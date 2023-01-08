Let’s go back to see The Witcher as inspiration for another cosplayer creation, in this case with this gorgeous one Triss Merigold cosplay from melamori.cosplaya subject reproduced in a truly enchanting way by the model.

Triss Merigold, as it has now become well known to many, both players and Netflix users, is one of Geralt of Rivia’s great loves as well as one of the absolute favorite characters of those who follow the video game, books or TV series and in this new set of photos published on the melamori.cosplay Instagram account is represented in a particularly faithful way.

The reproduction of the dress is really convincing, with a rather complex construction of what are the most used clothes by Triss in her typical travel and battle look, with a leather corset and a refined composition of other fabrics to cover the various parts of the body.

In this set of images, the sorceress is represented characterized by the classic look also visible in video games, taking full advantage of all the intrinsic beauty of the character in question. The interpretation of melamori.cosplay is particularly successful, considering the excellent reconstruction of Triss’s most traditional dress and the iconic red hairstyle.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as Cynthia’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 taken from Pokémon, Lucy’s cosplay from shirogane_sama taken from Cyberpunk 2077, Sakura’s cosplay from diaphora_cosplay, Tae Takemi’s cosplay by Xenon_ne from Persona 5, anastasia.komori’s cosplay from The Legend of Zelda, Marin’s cosplay by jasikyu from My Dress-Up Darling, Makima’s cosplay by Shirogane_sama from Chainsaw Man, Lucy’s cosplay by xenon_ne from Cyberpunk : Edgerunners, calssara’s Elizabeth from The Seven Deadly Sins and yazbunnyy’s Marion swimsuit cosplay from Dragon Ball.