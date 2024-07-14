Pawel Sasko, one of the creatives within CD Projekt Red, made interesting comments about what can be expected from The Witcher 4the studio’s next big project. Among them, it will be more advanced than Cyberpunk 2077.

Sasko’s comments were recorded by the Flow Games podcast. Although this creative did not go into many details about this video game and other projects, he did give an idea of ​​what can be expected.

What Pawel Sasko mentioned echoes the statements made at the CD Projekt investors meeting in May 2024. This is how he reconfirmed that The Witcher 4 will go into production at the end of this year.

Other projects are the remake or reissue of the first The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2as well as Project Sirius. But Sasko pointed out that the fourth installment of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (or Ciri) is ‘the most advanced of them all’ in their creative process.

The Witcher 4 It is the main project of the company’s team and more than 400 people are involved. So that is why the production phase will start in the next few months.

Obviously, there’s no telling when they’ll complete the job. But surely gamers hope that CD Projekt Red will take whatever it takes to get it done. Nobody wants to see a situation similar to the one Cyberpunk 2077.

Although this video game is now a quality product, it was not like that at the beginning. It was only through constant updates that this title became what it is today. CD Projekt probably does not want to repeat a similar situation in the case of The Witcher 4.

Especially with a title that is considered to be bigger and more advanced, as it will take full advantage of the current capabilities of both consoles and PC.

Apart from The Witcher 4 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.