The Witcher 4 has been in development for several months, as confirmed by CD Projeckt Red, but the information available to us on this new and awaited title is still very little.

An interesting detail is provided to us by CEO of the development studiothe Polish Michał Nowakowski, who declared the following to GameSpot:

The Witcher 4 will not be The Witcher 3 with a new look. When it comes to the risks of innovative elements, creating a new game is always a creative risk, especially since we are trying to push new boundaries and explore new fields; it's something we've never done before. That's admittedly a pretty broad stroke, but I can't go into too much detail without talking about the game itself. The Witcher 4 will add new gameplay elements and new mechanics that you haven't seen in our previous games. I would say that doing these things is always a risk; it does not simply mean repeating what has been done before

The CEO has not made any statements regarding the release period set by the company for the game, which was announced in 2022: according to recent rumors, we will know something more about the new The Witcher in quite some time : precisely in 2025.



