CD Projekt RED has several projects underway, but we will still have to wait for each of these: putting some order in the future release chronology, Pawel Sasko has clarified that the game in the most advanced state of developmentand therefore what will arrive before the others, is The Witcher 4or whatever the name of the new chapter in the series will be, destined to open a new narrative arc.

It will still take a long time to arrive, perhaps a few years, but the new The Witcher is the game that will arrive first among CD Projekt RED’s new major projects, thus surpassing the Witcher Remake and the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, which are already in production at various levels at the Polish company.

Sasko brought up the issue during an episode of the Flow Games podcast, where he explained that the development of Polaris, the new chapter of The Witcher, is what CD Projekt RED is currently focusing on.