Speaking to the microphones of the Parkiet newspaper, Adam Kiciński – CEO of CD Projekt – revealed some details about The Witcher 4 – known by the code name Polaris -, about the company's other games and revealed what the company's point of view is on acquisitions.

First of all, it was revealed that there are currently over 330 people working on Polaris and the CD Projekt RED team will expand to approximately 400 people in mid-2024. Furthermore, next year the company will begin work on Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, whose conceptual phase has been over for some time. However, the team is still under construction, with the main core located in the new offices in Boston. Furthermore, CD Projekt continues to collaborate with The Molasses Flood who is working on the remake of the first The Witcher.

Talking about Polaris in more detail, Kiciński stressed that rumors that the game is in an advanced stage of development are false and the release date will not be announced anytime soon. After the multiple delays of Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish studio will begin to announce the release dates later than in the past, but will still talk about the upcoming titles sufficiently in advance to allow an adequate marketing campaign.

