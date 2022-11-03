The Witcher 4 has its own director, as do the other two games in the upcoming trilogy. In a recent tweet, Sebastian Kalemba announced that he would direct “the new saga of The Witcher”. This suggests that he will be on board the entire trilogy that CD Projekt has confirmed.

Kalemba joined CD Projekt Red in 2014, where he worked as the lead animator on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and in his expansion Hearts of Stone, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. Within 18 months, he moved on to director of animation, working on the acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion.

In September 2021, Kalemba switched to the role of creative director. It’s unclear from his LinkedIn profile which role he was assigned to, but it seems somewhat likely that this was a concept-centric role for the new trilogy. The Witcher 4 was announced during Kalemba’s time in this role.

Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team. – Sebastian Kalemba (@Skalemba) November 3, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Not just a new saga: as we reported a few days ago, CD Projekt RED is also working on the remake of the first The Witcher. The game will take advantage of Epic Games’ Unreal Eninge 5.

Source VGC