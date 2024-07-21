CD Projekt RED reported that The Witcher 4 It is currently developed in close collaboration with Epic Gamesas it represents a particularly important project also for the evolution of UnrealEngine 5 same, whose works can lead to improvements even to the graphics engine in question.

In an interview published by the YouTube channel Flow Games, the associate game director working on Polaristhe code name that identifies the new The Witcher that for convenience we call The Witcher 4 (but which will represent the beginning of a new narrative arc for the series), has stated that the development of the game is also being directly followed by Epic Games and those responsible for Unreal Engine 5.

As previously reported, in fact, The Witcher 4 has abandoned CD Projekt RED’s proprietary graphics engine used for the previous games to instead adopt the standard Unreal Engine 5, but this could lead to some special evolutions of the software thanks to this collaboration.