CD Projekt RED reported that The Witcher 4 It is currently developed in close collaboration with Epic Gamesas it represents a particularly important project also for the evolution of UnrealEngine 5 same, whose works can lead to improvements even to the graphics engine in question.
In an interview published by the YouTube channel Flow Games, the associate game director working on Polaristhe code name that identifies the new The Witcher that for convenience we call The Witcher 4 (but which will represent the beginning of a new narrative arc for the series), has stated that the development of the game is also being directly followed by Epic Games and those responsible for Unreal Engine 5.
As previously reported, in fact, The Witcher 4 has abandoned CD Projekt RED’s proprietary graphics engine used for the previous games to instead adopt the standard Unreal Engine 5, but this could lead to some special evolutions of the software thanks to this collaboration.
Working on the margins of improvement of Unreal Engine 5
According to Sasko, there are a few things that Unreal Engine 5 is inherently “great” for, as it already has a number of things built in that are particularly suited to the new game in development.
However, he also reported that there are some limitationsas in all technologies.
In some areas, Unreal Engine 5 has a lot of room for improvement, and CD Projekt RED intends to help Epic Games improve the software in those areas where it hasn’t fully evolved yet.
The Polish team did something similar on their RED Engine 4 back when developing the company’s most recent games, so theevolution of some characteristics Engine specifications is an activity that he is practically specialized in, and in this way it can also be particularly useful to Epic Games and to all those who will subsequently use Unreal Engine 5.
In the meantime, we’ve learned that The Witcher 4 will arrive before the Cyberpunk 2077 remake and sequel, but the wait is still long.
