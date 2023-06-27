A new interview published by GamesIndustry.biz reveals something about the background of CD Project REDin particular as regards a new internal organization which is carrying out various projects in parallel, with The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2 and other titles a different levels of development.

The idea, expressed by communications manager Michał Platkow-Gilewski, is to try to distribute the work in a more organized manner and avoid crunch as much as possible, while allowing for more effective planning of outings in the near future.

“All of these projects are in different stages of development,” he explained, “It’s not like we try to do everything together at the same time, because that would be a lot more work,” he said. Whereas there are approx 5 games in progress, as far as known projects are concerned, organization is necessary.

On some you work full time, while others are kept in the background, as well as having distributed the work among different teams. The first title to arrive is obviously Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the expansion that already has a release date set for September. The next major game is probably the new The Witcherwhich will probably not arrive before 2025, with the sequels that will then occupy the following six years.

The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 could come close to The Witcher 4, but pre-production is unlikely to start before next year. Finally, Project Hadar is the new intellectual property in development, which is however still in the early stages of planning.