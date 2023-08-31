CD Projekt RED has unveiled that nearly 260 developers they are working on the new one The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5codenamed Polaris, and many more will be added after the company releases Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and concluded post-launch support for the game.

This detail was revealed by the Polish company during the last meeting with shareholders. For the occasion, CEO Adam Kiciński reiterated that the bulk of the staff is currently working on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which boasts a team of 300 people, which will largely be relocated to Project Polaris after the expansion is released. “At the end of July, the Phantom Liberty team working on the pre-release phase consisted of 300 people,” said Kiciński. “That’s fewer than at the end of 2022, but still our largest team.”

“On the other hand, the Polaris team has grown to nearly 260 developers at the end of July. After the launch of Phantom Liberty, we will move a large part of the team to Polaris“.