In an interview, the game director Sebastian Kalemba of CD Projekt RED explained that the new The Witcher, which we can currently identify as The Witcher 4 although this will probably not be its name, aim for surpass current RPGs and it is destined to be a new starting point playable even without having first gone through the previous chapters.
“We want to continue the same path started previously, but we don’t want to play the same game, I think this is a shared element. We have some elements of the lore that we must maintainconsidering that it is always the same universe and we cannot go beyond certain limits”, reported Kalemba, explaining that the new The Witcher will necessarily share many things with the previous ones, starting from the reference world, but will try to deviate from what has been seen in the chapters before in different aspects.
“We have to follow a specific path and innovate on that, but we also have to try to cater to new audiences. The Witcher 4 will still have to wait a few years and a lot of time will have passed since the previous chapter, so we cannot take the same audience as a reference”, reported the director.
A new The Witcher for a new audience
The need to change therefore also derived from the fact of having to “build a new community”. For this reason, “I believe it can be a excellent starting point for many players, without forgetting long-time fans.”
The new The Witcher can therefore also be played without knowing the previous chapterspresumably because it will kick off a new story arc and won’t be a direct sequel to The Witcher 3.
Kalemba also explained how the idea behind the project is to overcome the limits of current RPGs, going beyond what we usually see in this genre. “The idea is to create something that surpasses The Witcher 3, which tells a more intense story and is based on more disruptive gameplay”, with the idea of also giving greater freedom to the player in terms of movement and evolution of the character.
We learned, among other things, that the bulk of CD Projekt RED is now working on the new chapter of the series.
