In an interview published by our “cousins” at Lega Nerd, the game director Sebastian Kalemba of CD Projekt RED explained that the new The Witcher, which we can currently identify as The Witcher 4 although this will probably not be its name, aim for surpass current RPGs and it is destined to be a new starting point playable even without having first gone through the previous chapters.

“We want to continue the same path started previously, but we don’t want to play the same game, I think this is a shared element. We have some elements of the lore that we must maintainconsidering that it is always the same universe and we cannot go beyond certain limits”, reported Kalemba, explaining that the new The Witcher will necessarily share many things with the previous ones, starting from the reference world, but will try to deviate from what has been seen in the chapters before in different aspects.

“We have to follow a specific path and innovate on that, but we also have to try to cater to new audiences. The Witcher 4 will still have to wait a few years and a lot of time will have passed since the previous chapter, so we cannot take the same audience as a reference”, reported the director.