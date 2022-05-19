The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release in Q4 2022, CD Projekt has confirmed.
The announcement was made as part of the seventh anniversary celebrations for the game’s release on last-gen consoles and PC.
This is welcome news for Witcher fans, who last month got the bad news that the upgrade was delayed indefinitely after its development was moved in-house from Saber Interactive.
At the time CD Project said it was “evaluating the scope of work to be done” and thus had to “postpone” the game’s previously-planned Q2 release.
Fortunately, it looks like the development is now moving along at a faster pace than some had feared.
