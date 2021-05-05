It is not a mystery to anyone that the popularity of the CD Projekt Red game has reached really great levels, for its depth, history and artistic style that it possesses. Now, interesting news comes from the creator of the best graphic mod of the Witcher 3, since he himself has confirmed that is in talks with the company to bring its mod to Next-Gen consoles.
Through a video on YouTube, the creator of the mod “HD Reworked Project NextGen” Halk Hogan, has shared a preview of what the game would look like with this texture update. It is quite an impressive and attractive mod as it would give it a new face and life to the video game that has been on the market for 6 years. Thanks to this incredible work, Halk Hogan has been approached by CD Projekt Red to form a potential alliance and jointly develop the version for next-generation consoles, as detailed Overclock3D.
The best graphical mod of the Witcher 3 could be a reality on Xbox Series X / S
In Halk Hogan’s video, you can see the improvements that this mod would include for The Witcher 3, such as renewed patterns and textures for buildings and environmental details. In this way, everything would have a much more modern look leaving aside the low-detail textures, since the mod is the closest thing to being a UHD remaster.
This is the fast loading times of the Witcher 3 on Xbox Series X
With a comment posted on his latest video, Halk Hogan makes official news about his conversations with CD Projekt Red to carry out the mod on the Xbox Series X / S and PS5 consoles. Although nothing is confirmed yet, it is most likely that Hogan’s work will come to fruition and he will be officially integrated into the teams of the Polish company. In this way, it will be much faster and easier to launch the new version of The Witcher 3 as soon as possible.
Last updated on 2021-05-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
