The Witcher 3 appears to be ready to land on next-gen consoles this year. Yes, today the title celebrates seven years since its release e the developers of CD Projekt RED they wanted to let people know that the long-awaited ninth generation console version will arrive this year, specifically towards its end.

So if you are waiting for a new version of the game, you won’t have to wait that long anymore. And in case you don’t know what that means, it’s nothing more than an update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC. The announcement came via theofficial Twitter account of the game that wants to make this important day for role-playing even more special.

Let’s make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We’re delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh – The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

With this announcement on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, the developers were finally able to give one good news to anyone who was waiting for the game, but at the same time silenced all those who were thinking of a cancellation of the game. Especially after the development problems caused by the conflict between Ukraine and Russai. Yes, because CD Projekt RED had to change the team that was working on this project.

Unfortunately that’s all, the developers have not shared further details regarding The Witcher 3 and obviously have not made any reference to the fourth installment of the series, which is currently in development. The new version of the game, which will be available on digital and physical shelves towards the end of the year, will also have some references to the homonymous TV series. Netflix, of which two seasons are available starring Henry Cavill. Actor famous for playing one of the most beloved superheroes in the world of DC comics: Superman.

So fans will be really surprised when they see the TV series included – albeit in the form of a skin – within the new version of the game. And many can’t wait to try it out for this very reason!