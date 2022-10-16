The YouTube channel Digital Dreams has released a new video of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to show the game in 8K with Reshade Ray Tracing and more than 100 mods installed. Probably the overall quality is even higher than the latest generation console edition, given that to run CD Projekt Red’s game in this way it needs a really performing system.

Consider that the author used a PC with a Ryzen 9 7950xx CPU and a GPU Nvidia RTX 4090 to achieve the fluidity visible in the video. So we are talking about something not really within everyone’s reach.

For the curious, Digital Dreams posted on Nexus Mods L’list of installed mods. In addition, he used BlitzFX, a mod that integrates the state of the art of rendering techniques into the game.

Of course we advise you to watch the movie at maximum quality, to enjoy the results obtained. For the rest, all that remains is to wait for CD Projekt Red to finally reveal the release date of the new version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which should now be imminent, considering that the release is still given for 2022.