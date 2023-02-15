CD Projekt Red has returned to talk about the case vaginas in high resolution accidentally ended up in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Editionstating that he will remove them, but not for bias against the nudity.

CD Projekt Red: “It’s not a statement against nudity or mature themes”, the inclusion of textures simply wasn’t intended and was entirely accidental. So soon the game will be updated with some new texturesmore chaste and adapted to the sensitivity of gamers.

A representative of the studio also confirmed that the offending textures are not those of the “Vaginas for Everyone” mod, as erroneously believed, even by the author of the mod himself, but they come from the HD Monsters Reworked mod, for which the studio paid the royalties. of use

Basically it was explained that at the time of signing the copyright transfer agreement in 2021, the author of the mod HDR extension gave CD Projekt Red the rights to use it, for which it was compensated. In any case, the Polish studio contacted him to clarify the matter.