The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally has one exit date officer on PS5 And Xbox Series X|S: will be available starting December 14, with a free upgrade for those who own the game on PS4 or Xbox One.

In October CD Projekt RED had talked about the news coming for the next-gen upgrade of The Witcher 3, and kept his word: before the end of the year we will have the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia’s latest adventure on the platforms of current generation.

What exactly will be the improvements made to the experience? There are no details yet, but the Polish studio has given us an appointment next week for a special REDstream in which gameplay will be presented of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the next-gen version of CD PROJEKT RED’s award-winning RPG will feature dozens of visual improvementsperformance and technical characteristics compared to the original”, reads the press release.

“Among these, support for the ray tracing, faster load times on consoles and a variety of mods integrated into the gameplay experience. Along with new add-on content inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series, it will be showcased next week at a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will showcase gameplay from the next-gen version of the game.”

“The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available to purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, featuring all free DLC released to date and both expansions main ones: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.”

“In addition, a free next-gen update will be available to anyone who owns any version of the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released at a later date.”

“In addition to the next-gen version, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update with numerous additions and improvements, as well as Witcher-themed add-on content from Netflix. More details, including the release date, will be announced shortly.”