We finally have a release date for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s long-awaited PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S update, which will arrive on Wednesday 14th December.

Developer CD Projekt Red had previously pledged to release the update this year, following various delays amidst its Cyberpunk 2077 launch kerfuffle, and a switch to development in-house from Saber Interactive.

CD Projekt says this update will include “a plethora of enhancements including ray tracing, faster loading times, and the introduction of additional new content inspired by The Witcher Netflix series.”

Upon its release, existing owners of the game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One will get the upgrade option for free. Alternatively, a new version of the game dubbed the Complete Edition will also be available for sale.

Finally, the original PS4 and Xbox One versions will also be updated with “numerous improvements” and access to the Netflix-inspired content.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

The Witcher 3 originally launched for PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in 2015, while a Switch version arrived in 2019. It was a critical and commercial success, propelling the franchise and its developer into the mainstream, setting sky-high expectations for Cyberpunk.

As of this year, The Witcher 3 had sold 40m copies.

Details of the free upgrade – how it will look and what it will include – are to be announced next week. We’ll let you know more as soon as it is announced.

Next up for the franchise is a brand-new trilogy of Witcher games from CD Projekt, alongside the ongoing adventures of Henry Cavill’s Geralt (soon to be played by Liam Hemsworth) on Netflix.