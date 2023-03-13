The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received the patch 4.02 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: this is a generously sized update, which introduces several new features on the three platforms, especially in order to improve game performance.

Announced this morning, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update improves CPU usage on PC, restores horizon-based ambient occlusion and solves several technical problems based on the feedback received so far from users.

As far as the console versions are concerned, the patch improves performance and, also in this case, solves a series of technical problems. In all cases, immersion in water has been made more realistic, by adding a refraction effect to the screen space reflection and ray tracing reflections.

Remaining in the purely technical field, CD Projekt RED has solved a problem with some textures and with the adjustment of motion blur. After that, the update changelog reports a fairly long list of gameplay-related bugs and glitches that have been fixed.

To check out the full list of what’s new in patch 4.02, just visit the official site of the game. Here instead you will find our analysis of the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.