CD Projekt Red has announced via its social channels that in 2024 it will publish a editor for mods Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Not that up to now there has been a lack of mods for The Witcher 3, so much so that the latest edition of the game was created by integrating some of them, but with the editor modders should be able to go even deeper.
It should be noted that the editor will be completely free, but will only be available for PC. So don’t hope to be able to mod the game on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
When?
As already mentioned, the launch is scheduled for 2024, on a date yet to be determined. The Polish studio has postponed it until next year for further updates. While waiting to find out more, if you want some mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, all you have to do is go to Nexus Mods.
Before leaving you, we remind you that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series A new game in the series is in development, but nothing is known about it yet, other than that they are working on it.
