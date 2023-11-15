CD Projekt Red has announced via its social channels that in 2024 it will publish a editor for mods Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Not that up to now there has been a lack of mods for The Witcher 3, so much so that the latest edition of the game was created by integrating some of them, but with the editor modders should be able to go even deeper.

It should be noted that the editor will be completely free, but will only be available for PC. So don’t hope to be able to mod the game on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.